Postcrossing in Chennai: A vintage hobby finds new life among the young

CHENNAI: There was once a notion that only older generations sent postcards, while the younger crowd had long moved on to digital screens. But that assumption is being challenged, especially in Chennai. Many young people are picking up postcards, pens, and stamps, choosing to connect in ways that feel slower, more thoughtful, and far more personal.

“There’s been a drastic shift in the postcrossing scene worldwide. People think postcards are old-fashioned, but more and more youngsters are getting involved. I think many are just tired of constant digital conversations. With postcards, the connection feels more real,” says Mouli Priya PC, a research scholar at the University of Madras and a passionate postcrosser.

Chennai’s postcrossing community has been quietly expanding over the past few years. Regular meetups are now held across the city, each one drawing a diverse crowd — architects, teachers, homemakers, students, and even schoolchildren. “These gatherings aren’t just about exchanging postcards. They’re about exchanging ideas, creativity, and stories. At some events, participants bring their own postcard designs, art journals, or collections to share with others.”









From one of the previous postcrossing meet-ups

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Samuel Morse, the inventor of Morse Code, a special Postcrossing Meetup is being held on April 27 at 4 pm in Nageswara Rao Park, Mylapore. The event will include discussions on Morse Code and its role in communication history, along with the usual postcard exchange and community bonding.

Priya, who is organising the event, says these meetups are becoming much more than casual gatherings. “We started with just 20 or 30 people. Now we have nearly 90 showing up. Some even travel from other cities like Bengaluru to attend. They want to move beyond texting — they want to feel something tangible, something personal. That’s what postcards offer,” she tells DT Next.

Dr. T. Jaisakthivel, professor at the University of Madras and a respected philatelist and postcrosser, agrees. “Postcards used to be about festivals, birthdays, or quick greetings. People would just pick whatever was available. Now, there’s a focus on culture, storytelling, and design. You can find beautiful picture postcards in philatelic bureaus or niche stores like Higginbothams. It’s no longer just a hobby — it’s a form of expression,” says Jaisakthivel.

He points out that a key change is in accessibility. “Earlier, people didn’t know where to get postcards. Now, thanks to the community and awareness efforts, it’s much easier. Young people are interested — they just need to be introduced to it.”









To further encourage this growing interest, Postally Hut and the Madras Postcrossing Commune are launching a free summer workshop on philately and postcrossing. The workshop will explore stamp collecting, postcard design, and the global connections built through this quiet but powerful medium.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest from school students - they want to learn where postcards come from, how they’re made, what stories they carry. And when someone from another country receives one of our cards and sends one back, that exchange becomes a bridge between cultures,” adds Priya.

For many, postcrossing has become more than just writing and receiving. It’s about finding a sense of peace in the process, discovering stories from different corners of the world, and being part of something bigger than themselves. In a fast-moving, digital-first world, this analogue tradition is making an unexpected, but very welcome, comeback.





Postcard created by Mouli Priya







