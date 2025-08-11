Begin typing your search...

    Postal staff siphons off Rs 25.5 lakh invests it in cryptocurrency

    Police sources said that the complaint was filed at the Pondy Bazaar police station on Monday after a recent internal audit revealed the financial irregularities

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Aug 2025 9:41 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-08-11 17:51:36  )
    Postal staff siphons off Rs 25.5 lakh invests it in cryptocurrency
    X

    Manikandan 

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old staff of the Postal Department for allegedly misappropriating Rs 25.48 lakh from the T Nagar head post office, which he allegedly invested in cryptocurrency.

    Police sources said that the complaint was filed at the Pondy Bazaar police station on Monday after a recent internal audit revealed the financial irregularities. According to the complaint, the funds were allegedly siphoned off using forged documents related to the purchase of stationery and furniture for sub-post offices under the jurisdiction of the head post office.

    Officials said Rs 25 lakh was shown as the expenditure in 2024-25 for the procurement of stationery and furniture for 50 sub-post offices managed by the head post office. However, the audit revealed that the purchases were never made and documents were forged.

    After registering a case based on a complaint from a senior official with the Postal Department, the Pondy Bazaar police arrested Manikandan, a Treasury Department staff. Police investigations revealed that he had misappropriated Rs 28 lakh but returned Rs 3 lakh and used the remaining money to invest in cryptocurrency and business enterprises.

    Manikandan was arrested on Sunday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

    Greater Chennai PolicePostal DepartmentT Nagarcryptocurrency
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X