Poor GER, UGC’s violations grave concerns, says Moitra

CHENNAI: Lambasting India’s higher education system, Mahua Moitra, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP, highlighted the glaring disparities in access and quality, warning that the country’s future depends on its ability to provide inclusive and equitable education.

Speaking at the two-day international conference on “Re-Envisioning Higher Education in India: Excellence, Equity, and Sustainability” at Loyola College, here, Mahua Moitra questioned the notion of equal education for all, citing the vast chasm between institutions in metropolitan cities and those in rural areas, particularly in the North-Eastern states.

“Is there equal education for everyone across India? Are people living in the northeastern states and metro cities getting the same kind of education?” Moitra asked and pointed out that the difference between institutions is so stark that it’s like comparing “two different planets”. The AITC MP expressed concern over the country’s dismal Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER), which currently stands at 31-32%, far short of the 50% target set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Comparing China’s GER, which is 70%, Moitra stressed the imperative of ensuring equal opportunities for all, regardless of socio-economic background, and warned that the failure to do so would perpetuate social and economic inequalities.

The Krishnanagar MP also lamented the inadequate funding allocated to higher education institutions, particularly in rural areas.

“India’s expenditure on higher education, at 4.3% of its GDP, pales in comparison to other nations, such as the United States (6%), China (6.2%), and Japan (7.5%),” she noted.

‘This has resulted in a crippling lack of resources, infrastructure, and faculty in many institutions, “ she argued. The Trinamool MP also raised concerns about the proposed changes to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which would effectively disenfranchise State governments from the decision-making process in university management. “This would erode the federal structure of the country and undermine the autonomy of state-funded universities,” she warned.

Citing the abysmal numbers of female vice-chancellors and professors, as well as the limited access to education for women and scheduled castes, particularly during the COVID pandemic in India, Moitra urged students, academicians, and policymakers to recognise the gravity of these issues and work collectively towards creating a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable higher education system.

Meanwhile, Derek O’Brien, the AITC MP, who also spoke at the conference, said he dedicates the conference to the memory of late Father Stan Swamy, a champion of social justice and human rights who died under incarceration by the BJP-led Union government.