Pongal exodus: Over 1.87 lakh people travel on special buses on January 10

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Pongal festival which has become a 9-day affair this time due to weekends before and after it and the government heeding to requests to announce coming Friday as a government holiday, there is an exodus from Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, 1,87,330 people travelled on special buses on January 10 alone.

To meet the increased demand during the festival rush, special services have been arranged from the main terminals in Chennai, including Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus (CMBT), Koyambedu; Madhavaram; Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, etc.

As per the plan, 14,104 buses (including 2,092 regular services and 5,736 special services) will be operating every day from January 10 to 13, with an additional 7,800 special services running from other towns. This brings the total number of services to 21,904 during the four-day period.

From January 15 to 19, after the festival, 22,676 services will be operated, including 10,460 daily services and 5,290 special services from Chennai, and with 6,926 services from other towns, the report said.

Special services will cater to various destinations from CMBT, including routes like Puducherry, Cuddalore, Tiruchy, Madurai, and Salem, among others. Similar services are planned from the Madhavaram and KCBT terminals, with buses connecting Chennai to other cities across Tamil Nadu and beyond.

To reduce traffic congestion, authorities have advised those travelling by personal vehicles to avoid certain routes like Tambaram and Perungalathur, and instead opt for alternative routes via Tirupporur, Chengalpattu, or Vandalur. Additional police personnel will be deployed at toll plazas to manage traffic flow efficiently.

For enquiries or complaints about bus services, a 24-hour helpline (94450 14436) has been set up. Passengers can also report issues related to overcharging in omni buses via toll-free number 1800 425 6151 or other dedicated numbers, the report added.