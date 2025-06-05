Chennai pub brawl probe leads to cop's arrest in job scam

CHENNAI: In a significant development to a widening job racket scandal, police officer working as a security guard of a sitting Member of Parliament (MP), have been arrested for allegedly aiding an AIADMK party administrator in a fraudulent job scheme, sources said here.

The case stems from earlier arrests made after a brawl at the pub in Nungambakkam. Among those detained were AIADMK IT Wing administrator Prasad (from Mylapore), party functionary Ajay Vandayar, and notorious rowdy Sunami Sethupati.

Subsequently, Prasad faced multiple complaints alleging he defrauded individuals by promising government jobs. Three cases were registered at Nungambakkam and Mylapore police stations. Prasad, Vandayar, and two others are currently under police custody for interrogation.

During Prasad's interrogation and forensic examination of his phone, investigators reportedly uncovered evidence implicating Senthilkumar an Armed Reserve police constable from Madurai, as an accomplice.

Significantly, Senthilkumar was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) for Madurai MP S. Venkatesan. He was arrested in Madurai last night by Nungambakkam police and brought to Chennai.

Interrogation revealed Senthilkumar allegedly acted as a middleman, collecting money from victims on Prasad's behalf under the false pretence of securing government employment.

Further investigation, including evidence from Prasad's phone, led to detention of another officer - a Sub Inspector serving in the Coimbatore anti terror squad -. Further probe is on, police sources added.