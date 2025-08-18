Police sub-inspector ends life in Kolathur days after daughter’s suicide attempt

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old police Sub-Inspector from the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing died by suicide in Kolathur on Sunday, days after his elder daughter attempted to end her life over her engagement.

The officer, identified as Anandan, lived with his wife Sarala and daughters Sabaritha (24) and Dheekshitha (19). On Sunday, he had gone to his mother’s house in Vetri Nagar. When he did not come out of his room for a long time, family members checked on him and found him dead.

Police from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigations suggest Anandan was under emotional distress as preparations were on for Sabaritha’s engagement, which she opposed. She had recently attempted suicide and is currently under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app