Police seize 2640 litres of adulterated diesel at Chennai Fishing Harbour

CHENNAI: The Kasimedu Fishing Harbour Police apprehended two individuals and seized a significant quantity of adulterated diesel, arrived via sea, during a routine patrol early Tuesday morning.

The seizure took place near the new fish auction area at the Fifth Bridge, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

Police observed suspicious activity involving a speedboat unloading adulterated diesel into a parked vehicle.

Patrol Vehicle Incharge Sub-Inspector Kumar and Constable Santhosh Kumar, while on patrol, intercepted the operation. They detained the two individuals, Selvam and Dass, involved and brought them, along with the vehicle, to the Fishing Harbour Police Station for questioning.

The detained vehiclewas found carrying 12 barrels containing a total of 2640 litres of adulterated diesel (220 litres per barrel).

During questioning, the suspects reportedly stated they procured the diesel from one Mukesh of Thazhanguppam. The case was escalated to the specialized Food Cell police.

Fishing Harbour Police formally handed over both suspects and the seized diesel barrels to the Food Cell police team for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The Food Cell police are now leading the investigation into the source and distribution network of the adulterated diesel.