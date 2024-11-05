Begin typing your search...

    Police intensifies patrolling in Chennai's crime hotspots; aims to enhance safety

    The police are identifying crime-prone locations as hotspots and are focusing their efforts in these regions to curb incidents, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Nov 2024 6:00 PM IST
    CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent criminal activities, Chennai police have launched intensified patrol operations in key areas such as Anna Salai, Royapettah, and Mylapore.

    This action aims to enhance safety and deter potential offenders through a strong police presence in these vulnerable areas.

    Chennai Police
    Online Desk

