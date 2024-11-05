Police intensifies patrolling in Chennai's crime hotspots; aims to enhance safety

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent criminal activities, Chennai police have launched intensified patrol operations in key areas such as Anna Salai, Royapettah, and Mylapore.

The police are identifying crime-prone locations as hotspots and are focusing their efforts in these regions to curb incidents, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

This action aims to enhance safety and deter potential offenders through a strong police presence in these vulnerable areas.