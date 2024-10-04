Police inspector dies of heart attack during Tirupati Thirukudai procession

CHENNAI: An inspector attached to Korattur police station, Muthukumar, died of a heart attack while he was on bandobast duty for the Tirupati Thirukudai procession at Korattur.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences to the family of the deceased cop and announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh.

While on duty today, Muthukumar had complained of chest pain and collapsed after which his co-workers rushed him to a private hospital. As he was being prepared for an ECG test, he became unconscious. The doctors tried to resuscitate Muthukumar but he passed away, police said.

Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar and other senior officers paid their final respects to Inspector Muthukumar's mortal remains.

On August 31, S Sivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kolathur had died of a heart attack while he was on duty near the Sir Thomas Munro Statue on Anna Salai for the F4 night streetcar racing event.