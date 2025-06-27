Police detain students for displaying actor Vijay's image at Chennai government event

Actor CHENNAI: Police briefly detained and questioned three college students during the inauguration of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations in Chennai's Triplicane area on Friday. The incident occurred at the Kalaivanar Arangam auditorium.

The inauguration event was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, poet Vairamuthu, and large crowds of students from various city colleges. Prior to the formal commencement, the three students reportedly drew attention by displaying handkerchiefs bearing the image of popular actor and political figure Vijay.

Security personnel on duty observed the action and subsequently apprehended the students. They were taken aside for questioning. During the inquiry, police learned that one of the detained students was a member of Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Following the questioning, police issued a warning to the three students and released them.