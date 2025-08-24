Police constable loses Rs 1.22 lakh to cyber criminals

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) allegedly lost Rs 1.22 lakh to cyber fraudsters after clicking on a phishing link he received on a WhatsApp group a week ago.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Police said that constable Mukesh had received a message in a WhatsApp group on August 16. Initially, Rs 10,000 was deducted from his account, which he thought was an EMI deduction. The next day, Rs 1.12 lakh was debited in a single transaction.

When he approached the bank, they confirmed that his account was hacked after which he filed a police complaint. A probe is underway.