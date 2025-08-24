Begin typing your search...

    Police constable loses Rs 1.22 lakh to cyber criminals

    Police have registered a case and are investigating.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Aug 2025 9:17 PM IST
    Police constable loses Rs 1.22 lakh to cyber criminals
    X
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) allegedly lost Rs 1.22 lakh to cyber fraudsters after clicking on a phishing link he received on a WhatsApp group a week ago.

    Police have registered a case and are investigating.

    Police said that constable Mukesh had received a message in a WhatsApp group on August 16. Initially, Rs 10,000 was deducted from his account, which he thought was an EMI deduction. The next day, Rs 1.12 lakh was debited in a single transaction.

    When he approached the bank, they confirmed that his account was hacked after which he filed a police complaint. A probe is underway.

    Greater Chennai Traffic policecyber criminalsPhishing
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X