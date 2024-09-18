Police constable, friend arrested for robbery in Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old police constable and his friend were arrested by the Kilpauk police for allegedly robbing Rs. 5.5 lakhs from a man, who was believed to have been carrying hawala money on Saturday.

The duo took the money from the victim saying that they were policemen.

The arrested persons were identified as D Charles, a grade I constable attached to the Vellavedu police station, and his associate S Ramachandran (35), a private firm employee.

On Saturday, the duo saw the victim Jabunul Azad (33) coming out of an ATM.

They waylaid him and said that they were policemen.

They then questioned him whether he was carrying hawala money.

When he said that he was carrying Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, the duo snatched the money from him.

After taking his mobile phone, they told him to come to the station for an inquiry and left.

On Monday, Azad lodged a police complaint based on which the police arrested the duo.

They recovered Rs 3.1 lakh from the duo.