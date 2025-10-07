Police bust ganja party in Kilpauk, 18 held

CHENNAI: The city police busted a ganja party at a city hotel and arrested 18 persons who had booked rooms in the hotel to consume the drug. The accused include three women and the hotel manager, police said.

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police received a tip-off about a group smoking up in a hotel on EVR Periyar Salai and coordinated with the Kilpauk police.

Police teams checked the rooms late Sunday night and found that the occupants had ganja, after which they were arrested. The police seized 4.3 grams of ganja, 18 mobile phones and three cars from the arrested persons. They were produced before a magistrate and let off on bail.

In another case, the Arumbakkam police arrested two Tripura men- Jahangir Hussain (32) and Kokan Miah (42) on Tuesday, based on a tip-off about the duo possessing narcotic substances. The police seized 6 kg of ganja and Rs 35,000 cash from them. The accused had smuggled the contraband from Tripura by train, police said.

The Choolaimedu police also arrested two more persons- Senthil Kumar (41) of Chromepet and Venkatesh Prasad (25), and seized 1.5 kg of ganja from them. Four of their associates were arrested on Sunday.