POE Chennai foils plan to send 3 youths for cyber slavery

CHENNAI: Protector of Emigrants (POE), Chennai, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Police's CB-CID foiled an attempt to send three TN youths for cyber slavery in Cambodia and nabbed their agent from Tiruchy. He had promised the youths well-paying jobs in Cambodia and took large money from them for job placements.

"To bypass emigration procedures, the agent instructed the youth to travel on tourist visas. One youth pulled out of the plan after realising the fraudulent nature of the job offer. The other two were intercepted at Kochi airport before boarding their flight," an official release said.

Rajkumar M, POE for Tamil Nadu, urged individuals to exercise caution while seeking jobs in countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.