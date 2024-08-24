Pocso case against TN govt school teen who raped classmate

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old Class 12 student at a government school in the city was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for sexually assaulting his classmate. He was in a relationship with her.

The victim had gone to a relative’s house recently where she complained of stomach pain. When she was taken to a hospital for a check-up, it became apparent that she was pregnant after which her parents and the police were alerted. Investigations revealed that the girl was in a relationship with the boy, and that he raped her several times.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s parents, he was booked under Pocso. He would be produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board and sent to Government home for boys.

The girl is under medical treatment and will be given counselling, a police officer said. The girl’s family will be given guidance in taking a legal course for MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy).