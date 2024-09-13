Pocso case against teen for assault of 12-year-old boy in Royapuram

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in Royapuram police station limits.

The arrested teenager is a college dropout who was working at a transport company.

The victim, a class 7 student, had recently complained of health complications after which his family members took him to a local clinic and the doctors said that the boy was sexually assaulted.

Based on this, the Royapuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel conducted investigations and learned that the accused had sexually assaulted the boy when he went to the playground.

The police arrested Jagadish and remanded him in judicial custody.