Pocso case against Chennai police SI; family says motivated complaint over ongoing dispute

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against a sub-inspector attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) based on a statement from the eight-year-old girl.

However, the sub-inspector's family alleged that the victim's family had used the child to file a false complaint against the official, based on which a community service register (CSR) has been issued.

The victim, an eight-year-old girl, studying Class 4 at a private school, lives with her father and grandfather after her parents separated. The men alleged that the girl was deemed missing and when they looked for her, she was found unconscious in the SI's house.

The girl, too, had alleged to child welfare authorities and medical professionals that she was drugged and sexually assaulted, said police sources, noting that protocol requires that a Pocso Act case should be registered in such cases.

A senior police officer said that both the families have an ongoing dispute and probe is under way to find if it is a motivated complaint as alleged by the sub-inspector's family.