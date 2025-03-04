Pipeline from Veeranam Lake repaired, water supply restored

CHENNAI: The Metro Water Board announced on Tuesday that the leaks in the main pipeline bringing drinking water from the Veeranam Lake in C to Chennai have been fixed, and the water supply is being restored.

About 180 MLD of water from the lake is treated at the North Chennai Water Treatment Plant and supplied to the city via a 1,850 mm diameter pipeline that stretches 208 kilometres to the Porur Water Distribution Station.

On February 27, a leakage occurred in the Veeranam transmission pipeline near the Puthupakkam area on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Highway, halting the water supply from Veeranam. The repair work was carried out promptly.

A crack was discovered in the lower section of the main pipeline, needing welding work. By March 3, the leak was fully repaired. As a result, the North Chennai Water Treatment Plant resumed full operations, and water supply to areas such as Mylapore, Raja Annamalai Puram, Nandanam, and others has been fully restored.