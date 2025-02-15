Piped water remains a pipe dream for Avadi residents

CHENNAI: In 2008, civic authorities promised residents in Avadi that they would get underground sewage lines and piped water connections soon. In the last 16 years, regimes have changed, and the municipality was upgraded into a Corporation, but the piped water supply continues to be a pipe dream.

Some of the residents purchase the bubble-top can-water for drinking, others depend on bore wells. And, since groundwater is contaminated, residents lament over the lackadaisical attitude of officials in addressing their grievances.

Dharanidharan, a resident of Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Avadi, said that his family uses water from the borewell and tank for household needs. “Each month, we spend around Rs 450 for can-water and around Rs 150 for water from tankers. This has also increased over the years, and is hitting our monthly budget,” he rued.

J Jayakumar, another resident, was one among the first depositors to pay for sewage and piped water. “I paid Rs 10,000 each as soon as the announcement was made for the sewage and water. But even after 16 years, there are no updates and the Corporation claims that works will be completed soon. I spend around Rs 1,000/month for water apart from using borewell water,” he averred.

A water tank was constructed 10 years ago in Pattabiram but it’s yet to get connection though residents paid a deposit of Rs 10,000. Along with the hope of getting the connection, they fume over the loss of the tax money. “Residents are mostly dependent on borewells but due to the lack of sewage connection, groundwater is contaminated. When the sewer overflows during monsoon, it’s worse,” said T Sadagopan, an activist from Pattabiram.

When contacted, a senior official of the Avadi Corporation said, “Piped water supply requires a lot of money, and it’s getting delayed due to shortage of funds.”