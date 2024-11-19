Piped drinking water to be suspended in these areas of Chennai on November 20, 21; check details here

CHENNAI: As the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is carrying out pipeline interconnection works at Uttamar Gandhi Road and Chamiers Road, the Valluvarkottam drinking water distribution station will not be functional for 24 hours. As a result, drinking water supply will be suspended in 20 areas in Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13) on November 20 and 21.

Several areas in Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam, Chetpet, Thousand Lights, Royapettah, Gopalapuram, Teynampet, Alwarpet, Nandanam, West Mambalam, Kodambakkam, West CIT Nagar, as well as a few areas in Saidapet, Ashok Nagar, T Nagar, and Vadapalani will not receive water supply from 6 am on November 20 to 6 am on November 21, noted a statement from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

The public has been advised to store adequate amount of drinking water as a precaution. For emergency needs, water can be obtained through tankers by registering through the CMWSSB's website: https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

Additionally, areas without water connection and those with low pressure will continue to receive uninterrupted water supply through water tanks and tanker lorries meant for street distribution. For further information, the public can contact the number 044-4567 4567, the statement added.