Piped drinking water to be suspended in Teynampet, Adyar zones from Sept 24 to 26

CHENNAI: Several areas falling under Teynampet and Adyar zones (zone 9 and 13 respectively) will not receive piped drinking water supply for 43 hours due to pipeline interconnection work will be carried out at Ramakrishna Mutt Road in Mandaveli, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said on Saturday.

An official release stated that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will take over interconnection of pipeline work at Ramakrishna Mutt Road from September 24, 9 am to September 26, 4 am.

As the drinking water distribution station at MRC Nagar will not be functional for 43 hours.

Areas under Teynampet zone (zone 9) and Adyar zone (zone 13) - Triplicane, Royapettah, Mylapore, Nanadanam, Abhiramapuram, Mandaveli and Raja Annamalaipuram will not receive piped water supply.

The department urged the public to store an adequate amount of drinking water as a precautionary measure.

In case of emergency, residents may request water through "Dial for Water" service by registering on the website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/.

The public is requested to reach out to head office 044-4567 4567 in case of any complaints.

In addition, the areas without water connections and those experiencing low pressure will receive water through tankers and street taps, assuring that water distribution in these areas will be prioritised to ensure an uninterrupted supply, regardless of any restrictions or challenges.