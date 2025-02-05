Piped drinking water to be suspended in these areas of Chennai on February 6, 7

CHENNAI: The piped drinking water supply will be suspended in several areas in the Manali area on February 6 and 7 as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will carry out interconnection works of the main pipeline at Kamarajar Road junction.

The piped drinking water supply to areas under the Manali zone such as Edayanchavadi, Sadayankuppam, Kadapakkam and Manali will be temporarily stopped for 12 hours. Therefore, the public is advised to take precautionary measures and store sufficient drinking water in advance.

The metro water board on Wednesday stated that under the Manali water supply scheme, the main pipeline of the Manali overhead water tank will be connected to the distribution pipeline at the Kamarajar road junction. This work is scheduled to take place from 6 am on February 6, to 6 am February 7, and due to this the operations of the Dwaraka Nagar Water Distribution Station and the Manali New Town Water Distribution Station will not function.

For emergency water supply, residents can register and request water through lorries (Dial for Water) by visiting the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's official website at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

Additionally, areas without direct water connections and low-pressure zones will continue to receive water supply through lorries to water tanks and street taps without any disruption. For any complaints the residents can contact 044-4567 4567.