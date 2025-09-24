Piped drinking water remains a pipe dream in Sadayankuppam

CHENNAI: For nearly a decade, residents of Sadayankuppam near Manali have been waiting for clean piped drinking water, a demand that remains unmet despite repeated petitions to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). Around 300 families live in the locality.

Every morning, residents walk several hundred metres to collect water from a common street tap that functions for barely four hours.

“Water is supplied between 6 am and 10 am. I have to endure knee pain and walk 200 metres to fill 6-7 pots every day,” lamented N Tamil Selvi, a senior citizen. “The water is often pale yellow and contains small worms and insects. We have to use plastic water filters, or buy cans for drinking and cooking.”

Residents recalled that the Metro Water Department had laid the underground pipelines in 2014 but stopped work soon after. “Despite filing several complaints and even raising the issue at the recent Ungaludan Stalin camp, officials only say the work will commence soon. We’re fed-up of hearing this,” said M Kamal Kannan of Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Many families spend significant amounts of money on medical consultations for skin ailments allegedly caused by bathing in the supplied water, said resident D Logadass. “Hair fall and rashes are common. We also spend Rs 30 per water can for drinking and cooking. A bigger family needs at least two cans a day. This expensive as most households earn only Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 a month.”

A Metro Water official said that the project to provide individual house connections began in 2014 but stalled after the original contractor was terminated. “Since 2022, we have revived the work with a new contractor and revised administrative sanction. However, during construction of the storm water drain, some pipelines had to be removed. We expect to restart the remaining main-line work after the monsoon,” the official said.

The treated water, sourced from Puzhal Lake and routed through the Madhavaram booster station, is supplied to Sadayankuppam and neighbouring areas. “If black particles or worms are reported, we take immediate steps to rectify the issue,” the official added.