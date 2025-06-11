Pinakini Express train from Chennai Central rescheduled for six days

CHENNAI: Train No 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.05 pm on June 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.25 pm (late by 20 minutes).

The rescheduling of the train's departure from Chennai Central was due to a line block approved for facilitating engineering works between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division, a release issued by Southern Railway said.