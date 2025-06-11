Begin typing your search...

    Pinakini Express train from Chennai Central rescheduled for six days

    The rescheduling of the train's departure from Chennai Central was due to a line block approved for facilitating engineering works between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division

    AuthorRithiga SRithiga S|11 Jun 2025 7:16 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-11 02:04:59  )
    Pinakini Express train from Chennai Central rescheduled for six days
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Train No 12712 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.05 pm on June 12, 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 will be rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 2.25 pm (late by 20 minutes).

    The rescheduling of the train's departure from Chennai Central was due to a line block approved for facilitating engineering works between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai in Chennai Division, a release issued by Southern Railway said.

    Southern Railwayexpress trainsTrain rescheduled
    Rithiga S

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X