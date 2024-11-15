Pilot of Malaysia-bound flight notices snag just before takeoff from Chennai airport, grounds aircraft

CHENNAI: A Kuala Lumpur-bound Malaysian Airlines flight was cancelled after the pilot noticed a technical snag moments before takeoff from the city airport. The flight to Kuala Lumpur was scheduled to depart from Chennai with 125 passengers and crew on Thursday morning. As the flight began to move on the runway, the pilot noticed the snag and immediately alerted the ATC.

The engineering team rushed to the bay to rectify the fault but could not sort the issue. The airline staff asked the passengers to deboard the flight and arranged for them to stay in various hotels near the airport. The flight is rescheduled to depart from the city airport on Friday morning.