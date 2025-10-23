Pilot aborts takeoff after engine snag, averts disaster at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A major accident was averted at Chennai International Airport on Thursday (October 23) morning when an IndiGo Airlines flight, bound for Tiruchy, was forced to abort takeoff following a technical snag.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 am. The flight, carrying 72 passengers and 5 crew members, had just begun its takeoff roll on the runway when the pilot detected a critical technical snag in one of the engines.

Recognizing the possible danger of attempting to become airborne, the pilot immediately aborted the takeoff, bringing the aircraft to a safe halt on the runway itself. The pilot promptly alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower about the emergency.

Airport emergency and ground support services were quickly mobilized. A tow vehicle was dispatched to the runway, and the disabled aircraft was safely towed back to its departure bay.

Following the incident, all 72 passengers were safely deplaned and have been accommodated in the airport lounge.