Pillion rider dies as bike crashes into pavement in Taramani

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man riding pillion on a two-wheeler died in a road accident after the rider lost control and hit the bike on a pavement in Taramani early Sunday morning.

Police said that both the men on the bike were in an inebriated state and were not wearing helmets. The deceased man was identified as Vasanthakumar of Acharapakkam in Kancheepuram district. He was undergoing training at a government exam coaching centre.

On Saturday, Vasanthakumar along with his friend, Ameeruddin (25) went to Thiruvanmiyur beach where they met another friend, Praveen Raj and all three of them consumed alcohol, police said.

From the beach, the three of them were heading to Madipakkam to retire at a friend's house when the accident happened. While riding along Taramani, Ameeruddin lost control of the bike and hit the pavement there.

Vasanthakumar was thrown off the bike and sustained severe head injuries. Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby where Vasanthakumar was declared dead.