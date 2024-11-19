Piling Metro rail work completed from Kodambakkam Powerhouse to Porur Junction Metro stations

CHENNAI: In the elevated line of corridor 4, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has completed the piling work between Kodambakkam Powerhouse and Porur Junction Metro stations for 8 km stretch.

As per CMRL press note, the specific 8 km long corridor consists of five single decker and four double decker stations, which require 2,255 piles to support the structure and transfer load to the ground.

For the piling in the stretch, CMRL had faced numerous challenges, including the diversion of 24.45 km of utilities and the redesign of pile layouts to protect critical infrastructure, such as a 1,200 mm water line. A particularly significant accomplishment was the successful diversion of a massive 1,500 mm water line without interrupting supply, the press note stated.

The phase II construction of Metro Rail is expediting at a faster rate with work in the elevated line being ahead of the work in the underground line.

The corridor 4 is stretched between Light House and Poonamallee Depot for 26.1 km. The particular line being a priority corridor, CMRL will open the first leg in phase II from Poonamallee to Porur Junction by December 2025.