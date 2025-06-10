Photo exhibition celebrates women in public spaces

CHENNAI: Each moment we spend outside our house, we witness women commuting on trains, strolling through the lanes, sweeping the streets, working as small-scale vendors, and more. But have we ever wondered if public spaces are entirely safe and accessible for them?



As part of the launch of the Inclusive Design Manual by the Greater Chennai Corporation, under the Gender and Policy Lab initiative on June 6, the team planned a photography exhibition celebrating women in public spaces. The Kala Collective joined to capture the true essence of how women engage with outdoor spaces. Women’s safety, mobility, and gender-inclusive urban infrastructure are the core focus areas of the Gender and Policy Lab.

“We came up with Aval Idam, a photography exhibition focusing on how to make public spaces more inclusive for different genders,” says Gayatri Nair, founder of The Kala Collective. Around 20 photographers have captured the essence of how women interact with the environment.

“Primarily, the goal of the event is to showcase how we engage with public spaces, as we often take them for granted. We need to understand that there are still places that are unsafe and inaccessible for women. This exhibition, in particular, aims to encourage men to reflect on the challenges women face when they step out of their homes. In the end, the city should be safe for all citizens, not just men. The idea is to start a conversation around this,” she shares.

Launched on June 6, the Aval Idam exhibition is open until June 15 at MRTS Park, Thiruvanmiyur, from 6 am to 8 pm.