Phase I of Tiruvallur bypass project sanctioned

CHENNAI: The state government has accorded administrative sanction for the formation of a bypass road to Tiruvallur town at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The project, which aims to decongest the district headquarters, will be taken up in phases, with Phase I covering the stretch from Selai to Tirupachur on NH 205.

The bypass will start at Melnallathur village on the Singaperumalkoil–Sriperumbudur–Tiruvallur–Redhills Road (SH 57) and pass through Periyakuppam and Selai before terminating at Tirupachur on the Chennai–Tiruttani–Renigunta Road (NH 205).

The approved alignment crosses Melnallathur and Selai tanks, the Cooum river, and the Chennai–Arakkonam railway line, where a high-level bridge and a road overbridge have been proposed.

The project was first announced in the 2012–13 budget by the then Minister for Highways and Minor Ports. A detailed project report was sanctioned in May 2018, followed by approval for land acquisition in October 2019.

Land acquisition covering 1.61 lakh square metres in four villages has since been completed, enabling the commencement of civil works.

Officials said Tiruvallur, a Grade I municipality and part of the Chennai Metropolitan Area, has witnessed rapid industrial and population growth, leading to heavy congestion in its narrow central roads.

The town lies on three important corridors, SH 57, NH 205, and SH 50, and serves as a key commuter and freight route between Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Industries in and around Tiruvallur include automobile manufacturing, engineering units, and heavy equipment plants. Educational institutions and commercial establishments have further increased traffic volumes. Long-distance trucks and buses are currently forced to pass through the town centre, contributing to delays, accidents, and air pollution.

Traffic census data from 2022 show that SH 57 carries over 20,000 passenger car units (PCU) per day, while NH 205 handles more than 21,000 PCU per day.

As per the latest traffic survey, the starting point of the bypass witnessed daily traffic of 18,599 PCU in July this year, and it is projected to increase nearly three times to 46,999 PCU in the next 20 years.

With the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road and access-controlled six-lane links under development nearby, traffic demand on the bypass is expected to rise substantially.

Although the long-term plan envisages a four-lane divided carriageway with paved shoulders on both sides, Phase I will be implemented as a two-lane road with provision for future widening. Due to funding constraints, only the left-side carriageway, 9 metres wide with paved shoulders, will be built initially.

The Highways Department has stated that the first stage will provide immediate relief from congestion, reduce travel time, improve road safety, and support the economic growth of Tiruvallur. Subsequent phases will widen the facility to four lanes as funds become available.