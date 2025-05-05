Phase 2 of 19-bed dialysis centre opens in Porur

CHENNAI: The Rotary Club of Chennai Capital (RCCC), in collaboration with Madras West Round Table 10 (MWRT-10), inaugurated the second phase of the dialysis centre within the Sathyalok Shanti Lulla MWRT-10 RCC Tanker Foundation Dialysis Center in Porur. The 5,000 square-foot facility now houses 19 state-of-the-art dialysis machines, capable of treating over 126 patients on rotation.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the centre, along with K Ganapathy, MLA, Maduravoyal constituency. Rotarian Mahaveer Bothra, and Kunal Chowdhari, area chairman, also participated.

This project aims to provide free or heavily subsidised dialysis care to underprivileged kidney patients. To date, over 8,200 dialysis sessions have already been provided under this initiative.

Hemant Khandelwal, president, RCCC, said “The world needs to be more conscious of kidney-related issues. Rotary’s motto is ‘Service Above Self’. This dialysis centre, which will provide essential care and support to those who need it most, embodies that spirit. Healthcare is a fundamental human right, and this dialysis centre brings us closer to ensuring that right for our community.”

RCCC has raised over ₹2.5 crore as the primary donor and implementation partner through a global grant of Rotary Foundation. Support was equally given by MWRT 10 that developed the infrastructure for the dialysis centre, and Sathyalok Charitable Trust for donating the land.

Further contributions came from Sanjay Lulla, in the memory of his mother Shanti Lulla, and also Raj Charitable Trust and Raj Petro Specialities.