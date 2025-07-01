Petrol bombs hurled, two injured in violent clash between rival gangs in Pallikaranai

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Pallikaranai on Monday when two rowdy groups attacked and hurled petrol bombs at each other.

While two of them are admitted to the hospital with severe injuries police are on the lookout for the others that went absconding.

According to police, Hari Prasad (31), a resident of Bhavani Amman Koil Street in Pallikaranai, was a history sheeter.

On Monday, he was riding his two-wheeler in an inebriated condition when he allegedly swerved toward Joshua and Praveen, who were from the same area.

This led to an argument and eventually resulted in a physical altercation.

On Monday morning, Hari Prasad’s mother, Pazhaniyammal, went to Joshua’s house and confronted him.

Enraged by this, Joshua and his friends Praveen, Shyam, Arvind, Prasanna, and Shiva went to Hari Prasad’s house. When they couldn’t find him, in a fit of anger, they hurled three petrol bombs on the house.

On hearing the explosions, Hari Prasad and his friend Deepak (28) from Madipakkam, who were hiding inside the house, rushed out and attacked Joshua’s gang.

In retaliation, Joshua’s gang slashed at them with sickles and knives. On information, police arrived at the scene and rushed Hari Prasad and Deepak, who had sustained serious injuries, to a nearby private hospital.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for Joshua’s gang who are absconding.