Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for 199 days in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for the past 199 days.

Accordingly, one litre of petrol costs Rs 100.75 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 92.34 in the city today.

Oil companies use the current crude oil price on the global market and the value of the Indian rupee as compared to the US dollar as primary variables to determine the pricing of petrol and diesel on a day to day basis.