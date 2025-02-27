Voters’ inclination toward caste, religion will get nation nowhere, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Observing that in a diverse country like India, changes will not happen overnight, the Madras High Court held that growth and development are possible only when voters and politicians refrain from casting votes and contesting elections based on the grounds of caste or religion.

Though India is a 75-year-old democratic country, its system is still in its infancy and we can only hope that things will change at least if the stakeholders, people, and politicians stop adhering to caste and religious preferences in elections, held a division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice G Arul Murugan while dismissing a petition regarding Abhiram Singh vs CD Commachen case.

Petitioner Rajesh Anouar Mahimaidoss moved the HC seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to establish a system to disseminate to the voters and candidates contesting elections the Supreme Court’s judgment in Abhiram Singh vs CD Commachen case.

Corrupt practices described under section 123 (3) of the Representation of People Act (1951) stating that no candidates or his agents are allowed to induce voters to vote based on religion, caste, race, language, and community, should be widely publicised among voters through social media platforms, sought the petitioners.

He also sought the court to appoint an independent commission comprised of retired judges and human rights activists for the effective implementation of the apex court order in the Abhiram Singh vs CD Commachen case, which clarified section 123 (3) of the RP act and held that the candidates inducing voters based on religion, caste, race, language, and community is a corrupt practice.

As the ECI filed an affidavit stating that the polling body has been doing its best to achieve optimum turnout in the elections and also to ensure that the campaign in the election is not based on religion and caste, the petition was dismissed