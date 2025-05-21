Pet Pawty 2025: Tail-wagging fun for a cause

CHENNAI: Sometimes, the smallest lives leave the biggest paw prints on our hearts. On May 18, ‘Pet Pawty 2025’ turned Scooby’s Café in Nungambakkam into a haven of wagging tails, happy faces, and hopeful hearts-where joy met purpose, and every bark echoed compassion.

Organised by Street Cause Paw, Chennai-a student-run NGO-the event wasn’t just a celebration, but a mission to vaccinate and care for stray animals. Every game played, every ramp walk cheered, and every cuddle shared helped push this vision closer to reality. The Chennai branch of Street Cause Paw began in November 2024 and is already leaving its mark, with volunteers from colleges like MSSW and Hindustan University rescuing, vaccinating, and collaring stray animals purely out of love. College students across Chennai participated and shared their energy, and love to animals with no home and no voice.

The event featured fun activities like pet games, open mics, and talent shows-but its heart lay in the message. Chief guest Samaran TT, Humane Education Officer from Blue Cross and a 20-year-old engineering graduate, who spoke at the event, said, “Animals are not objects. Adopt, don’t shop. Give them dignity, not a price tag.”

Scooby’s Café played a crucial role, offering its pet-friendly space and unwavering support when others stepped back. “They believed in our cause before anyone else did. This is just the starting phase and the true success can be measured only after vaccinating the animals,” said Charan, vice president of Street Cause Paw Chennai.

A pet parent summed up the evening best. “When we show kindness to animals, we nurture compassion in ourselves. That compassion grows-it shapes how we treat each other, how we see injustice, and how we choose to act. A kinder world starts right here, with how we treat the voiceless,” she added.

Inspired by its success, the team plans to make Pet Pawty an annual celebration-where love, laughter, and loyalty come together not just for fun, but for a future where every animal is seen, safe, and loved.



