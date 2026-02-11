Perur desalination plant to add 400 MLD to Chennai's water supply by 2027

Metro Water board’s Managing Director TG Vinay told DT Next that around 60% of the work has been completed and the plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2027.

Construction is progressing across key components, including seawater intake structures, lamella clarifiers, dissolved air flotation units, gravity dual media filters and reverse osmosis buildings. Supporting infrastructure such as the neutralisation pit, sludge thickener and limestone filters is also taking shape.