Perambur Barracks Road caves in; civic bodies rush to repair

CHENNAI: A massive crater formed suddenly on Thursday night along Perambur Barracks Road near KM Garden, disrupting traffic and forcing motorists to take alternative routes. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm prompting officials from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Greater Chennai Corporation to rush to the spot for inspection.

The Perambur Barracks Road — a key link connecting Vyasarpadi, Kasimedu and other parts of North Chennai has since been cordoned off, with police diverting vehicles through adjacent streets to ease congestion.

Local activist Sathiabalan from Perambur said that this was not an isolated incident. “The same stretch has caved in at least three times in the past four years,” he noted, pointing to long-standing civic issues in the area.

Speaking to the DT NEXT, a CMWSSB official said the issue stems from aging underground infrastructure and soil erosion. “These pipelines have been in service for nearly 40 years. During rains, the pumping stations push water under heavy pressure, and that strain on old pipelines could lead to soil erosion and cave-ins."

CMWSSB engineers are on-site carrying out repair work. “We are expediting the work to restore traffic at the earliest,” the official added.