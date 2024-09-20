People sleeping at Koyambedu bus terminal attacked by cops

CHENNAI: More than 50 people blocked the road that enters Koyambedu bus terminal, preventing buses from entering the bus stand on Thursday night.

Over 50 individuals were found sleeping inside the Koyambedu bus terminal and Police allegedly attacked them, stating that sleeping inside the bus terminal was prohibited.

Those affected claimed that the police assaulted and chased them away, saying they were not allowed to stay inside the terminal without proper accommodation.