Pay Metro Water tax before March 31 to avoid penalty: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is requesting consumers to pay the water and sewerage tax charges and arrears due before March 31.

It can be paid through a cheque or a demand draft at all Regional Offices and Head Office collection centres, or online too – https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in, by using their credit and debit cards.

Consumers can also pay through e-service centres, UPI, QR codes and other payment methods. Consumers are requested to use this facility to avoid the surcharge.