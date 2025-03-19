Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 March 2025 8:21 PM IST
    Pay Metro Water tax before March 31 to avoid penalty: CMWSSB
    Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB)

    CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is requesting consumers to pay the water and sewerage tax charges and arrears due before March 31.

    It can be paid through a cheque or a demand draft at all Regional Offices and Head Office collection centres, or online too – https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in, by using their credit and debit cards.

    Consumers can also pay through e-service centres, UPI, QR codes and other payment methods. Consumers are requested to use this facility to avoid the surcharge.

    CMWSSBMetro Watertax
    DTNEXT Bureau

