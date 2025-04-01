Passport Seva Kendra to be set up in north Chennai soon

CHENNAI: In a major relief to residents of north Chennai, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated steps to establish a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in the region.

The move comes following a formal request by BJP state president K Annamalai, highlighting the inconvenience faced by thousands of residents due to the absence of a dedicated passport service centre in the area.

Responding to Annamalai’s appeal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the proposal is under active consideration. “Your request was duly examined by the Ministry. Recognising the challenges faced by residents in the northern parts of Chennai, a proposal for establishing a POPSK/PSK in North Chennai is under active review,” Jaishankar stated in his official correspondence.

He added that the MEA was coordinating with the Department of Posts to finalise a suitable location for the new facility. “The Department of Posts has suggested Periyar Nagar as the preferred site due to its adequate infrastructure to accommodate the new centre. It has agreed to provide the necessary space in their Periyar Nagar Post Office, as other suggested locations lack the required infrastructure,” the Minister noted.

Annamalai, who has been advocating for this initiative, welcomed the MEA’s response, expressing hope that the centre will enhance efficiency and reduce processing time for passport-related services in north Chennai.

Welcoming this move, K Moorthy from Perambur said, “Currently, north Chennai residents travel long distances (Saligramam or Tambaram) to access passport services. With the establishment of a new Passport Seva Kendra, the application and renewal process will become significantly more accessible and streamlined for people in the region.”