Passengers urge CMRL to provide more feeder services at Airport Metro station

CHENNAI: Passengers using the Airport Metro station have requested the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to provide additional feeder services from the station and parking at the locality.

As per CMRL press note, there are two mini bus services (S100) acting as feeders from the Airport Metro station. They ply via Pallavaram, Chrompet, MIT, Chitlapakkam, and Tambaram East reach the station and vice versa every day.

Subsequently, 3 minibuses (S69) ply via Pammal and Annakaputhur to the station and back. However, regular passengers request additional services as many have begun taking the Metro.

“Due to non-reliability of suburban trains and sudden halting of trains for maintenance, many passengers have switched to using the Metro. So, CMRL should increase feeder service because it’s more efficient than additional parking. If the public can rely on feeder services, they would opt for the transit service instead of using their own vehicles,” said a regular passenger.

“With phase II becoming operational in a few years, it would be efficient to have two-wheeler parking and feeder services, which can also spike ridership,” noted another commuter.