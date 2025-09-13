Passengers agitated over Air India, Air India Express flights delay at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Passengers at the Chennai airport were left frustrated as Air India and Air India Express flights to Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Hyderabad were delayed by up to three hours, prompting many to surround the airline counters, demanding answers.

An Air India Singapore flight scheduled for 12:35 am departed at 2:05 am, while another Singapore flight due at 5:40 am left at 8:40 am. Air India's Colombo flight, originally at 12:55 am, took off at 2:25 am, and an Air India Express Hyderabad flight, scheduled for 10:10 pm, departed at 12:10 am.

Reportedly, no prior information was given about the delays, leaving agitated passengers waiting for hours at the airport.