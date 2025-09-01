Passenger held for smoking on Kuwait–Chennai IndiGo flight

CHENNAI: A passenger on an IndiGo Airlines flight from Kuwait to Chennai was arrested for repeatedly smoking inside the aircraft mid-air, in violation of aviation safety rules.

The flight, carrying 164 passengers, landed at Chennai International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

During the journey, Raja (32), a resident of Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district, went to the aircraft toilet several times and returned smelling of smoke.

Fellow passengers suspected him of smoking and alerted the crew.

When questioned by flight attendants, Raja admitted he was a chain smoker and could not refrain from smoking for long.

Despite being warned that smoking on board endangered passenger safety and was a punishable offence, he continued.

The matter was reported to the flight captain, who alerted Chennai airport authorities.

After landing, IndiGo security personnel boarded the aircraft, detained Raja, and seized cigarettes and a lighter from him.

Following security and customs checks, he was handed over to the Chennai Airport Police.

A case has been registered under the Aviation Safety Act, and Raja has been arrested.