Passenger, flight numbers dip at Chennai Airport in June after summer rush 

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport recorded a drop in both passenger traffic and flight operations in June, following the end of the summer vacation surge in May.

According to official data, a total of 19,38,194 passengers travelled on 12,958 flights at the airport in June.

Of these, 14,20,283 were domestic passengers and 5,17,194 were international travellers.

The airport handled 6,476 departure flights carrying 9,27,003 passengers, while 6,482 arrival flights brought in 10,11,191 passengers.

On average, around 64,600 passengers and 432 flights (arrivals and departures combined) operated at the airport each day.

Popular international destinations included Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, while top domestic destinations were Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Andaman Islands, and Bengaluru.

However, these numbers reflect a decline of 1,19,654 passengers and 491 flights compared to May, when 20,57,848 passengers travelled on 13,449 flights.

Officials said the dip is due to the conclusion of summer holidays in June, resulting in fewer tourists.

In May, the airport operated several summer special flights to meet the increased demand.

Chennai Airport officials noted that such fluctuations are typical.

They expect numbers to rise again in the festive months of September and October, when holidays and celebrations usually lead to increased travel.