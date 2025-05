Passenger falls ill mid-air, IndiGo flight returns to Chennai for emergency landing

CHENNAI: An IndiGo Airlines flight from Chennai to Lucknow was forced to make an emergency return to Chennai after a passenger onboard fell ill mid-flight.

The flight which departed from Chennai Airport at 5:40 am with 160 passengers, was en route to Lucknow when a passenger suddenly developed a medical emergency.

Flight attendants alerted the pilot, who made the decision to turn the aircraft around and return to Chennai to ensure immediate medical attention.

The Chennai Airport Traffic Control (ATC) was informed of the situation, and arrangements were swiftly made for an emergency landing.

A medical team was placed on standby as the flight made its return.

The aircraft landed safely at 6:30 am. Medical personnel boarded the plane immediately upon arrival and provided first aid before the passenger was transported by ambulance to a private hospital in Chennai.

The passenger’s baggage was also offloaded before the aircraft resumed its journey.

Following the brief interruption, the flight departed for Lucknow again at 7:20 am.