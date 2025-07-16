Begin typing your search...

    Passenger dies of heart attack on flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy

    The deceased Sasikumar from Ilayangudi in Sivaganga, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the flight

    16 July 2025
    Representative Image (Pexels)

    CHENNAI: A passenger travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy died of a heart attack onboard an AirAsia flight on Wednesday morning.

    According to Thanthi TV, the deceased Sasikumar from Ilayangudi in Sivaganga, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the flight.

    Despite efforts by the airline crew, he could not be revived.

    His death was confirmed upon the flight’s arrival at Tiruchy airport.

