Passenger dies of heart attack on flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy
The deceased Sasikumar from Ilayangudi in Sivaganga, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the flight
CHENNAI: A passenger travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchy died of a heart attack onboard an AirAsia flight on Wednesday morning.
According to Thanthi TV, the deceased Sasikumar from Ilayangudi in Sivaganga, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during the flight.
Despite efforts by the airline crew, he could not be revived.
His death was confirmed upon the flight’s arrival at Tiruchy airport.
