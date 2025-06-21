Passenger dies mid-air on SriLankan Airlines flight from Colombo to Chennai

CHENNAI: A SriLankan Airlines flight from Colombo to Chennai witnessed a tragic incident mid-air on Friday when a 45-year-old passenger from Andhra Pradesh died of a suspected heart attack.

The flight, which departed from Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo, was carrying 168 passengers and was en route to Chennai International Airport.

During the flight, a passenger identified as Kamal Pasha, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, suddenly experienced severe chest pain.

Eyewitnesses said he was seen clutching his chest and appeared to be in extreme discomfort.

Flight attendants immediately administered first aid and informed the pilot of the medical emergency.

The pilot alerted the Chennai Airport control room and requested that a medical team be kept on standby for immediate response upon landing.

Once the aircraft landed in Chennai, airport medical personnel boarded the flight to attend to Kamal Pasha.

However, doctors confirmed that the passenger had already passed away, due to a massive heart attack.

The Chennai Airport Police were informed and arrived at the scene.

Kamal Pasha’s body was taken to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Due to the in-flight fatality, airline officials temporarily deboarded the aircraft for a thorough sanitisation process.

After cleaning and disinfection were completed, the return flight from Chennai to Colombo departed with a delay of approximately 90 minutes.