Begin typing your search...

    Party worker held for demanding bribe at tiffin centre in Perambur

    The influence of alcohol refused to pay for the food he had consumed and threatened the owners demanding a bribe

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 May 2025 3:29 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-23 10:08:07  )
    Party worker held for demanding bribe at tiffin centre in Perambur
    X

    Party worker held for demanding bribe at tiffin centre in Perambur 

    CHENNAI: Kishore Kumar, district secretary of Independent Labour Party was arrested in Perambur on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a tiffin centre.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the individual who was under the influence of alcohol refused to pay for the food he had consumed and threatened the owners demanding a bribe

    PeramburChennai Event
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X