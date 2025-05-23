Begin typing your search...
Party worker held for demanding bribe at tiffin centre in Perambur
CHENNAI: Kishore Kumar, district secretary of Independent Labour Party was arrested in Perambur on Friday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a tiffin centre.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the individual who was under the influence of alcohol refused to pay for the food he had consumed and threatened the owners demanding a bribe
