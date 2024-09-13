Parts of Chennai face blackouts after fire at substation; power restored by early morning

CHENNAI: A few places in the city of Chennai faced blackouts on Thursday night following a fire that broke out in the Manali 400/230kV substation in North Chennai, causing sequential faults in both feeders at the substation and impacting the power supply to the city.

According to officials, the blackout lasted for three hours and power was restored by 2 am on Friday.

The power was restored by stepping up 230KV to 400KV and rerouting the power supply through Pulianthope towards the city, as per Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDO).

"TANGEDO sequential faults on both feeders from NCTPS II to Manali 400/230KV, #TANGEDCO swiftly ensured uninterrupted power to the city by stepping up 230KV to 400KV and rerouting power through Pulianthope," TANGEDO said in a post in X.

Following this, the TANGEDCO restored the fault at NCTPS II and started the supply of power through the Manali substation towards the city by 6 am on Friday.

"Within a few hours, the dedicated team at TANGEDCO worked tirelessly to resolve the fault at NCTPS II, ensuring the Manali SS feeding the city was restored to its original healthy condition by 0600 hrs this morning," the corporation added.

Following the blackouts, South Chennai MP Tamilachi Thangapandiyan took to X and said, "Dear South Chennaites, the power outage & blackout is a matter of concern. I spoke to TANGEDCO officials just now and they are working to restore power at the earliest. Please be patient and vigilant. Will update as soon as possible."