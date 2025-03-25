Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 March 2025 7:26 PM IST
    Partial, full cancellation of EMU trains on Chennai Central – Arakkonam section announced; check details
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A couple of EMUs operated on Chennai Central – Arakkonam section would be fully/partially cancelled due to line block permitted in the Central-Arakkonam section at Avadi Yard from 12:30 am to 3:30 am on March 26,27 and 28.

    Moore Market Complex-Avadi local leaving MMC at 12.15 am will be fully cancelled.

    Pattabiram Military Siding-MMC local leaving PMS at 7:35 pm will be partially cancelled between Avadi and MMC, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

    DTNEXT Bureau

